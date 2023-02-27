Obituary: Joan Davis Sorrells, 80, of Monroe

Joan Davis Sorrells, age 80 of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 3 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Judge John Ott and Pastor Phillip Ivey officiated. Interment followed at Sorrells Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Bold Springs Road, Monroe, GA 30656.

Joan was a member of First Christian Church of Monroe. She enjoyed her flower garden and collecting antiques. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of more than 36 years, Judge Marvin Sorrells in 2019; son, Scott Laseter in 2016; parents, Charlie and Lucille (McGaughey) Davis; brothers, Jerry Davis, Joe Davis and sister Renee King. She is survived by her grandson, Ben Laseter of Athens; granddaughter, Blu Laseter of Douglasville; step-son, Brian (Andrea) Sorrells of Ct.; step-daughter, Laura Sorrells of Jasper; grandchildren, David & Isabel Sorrells of Ct; brothers, Jimmy Davis of Good Hope, Jeff Davis of Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda & Dennis Tullis of Monroe; Aunt, Jackie Ivey of Monroe and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the: First Christian Church of Monroe, 206 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655.

The family received friends from 1 PM till 3 PM prior to the service on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joan D. Sorrells please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.