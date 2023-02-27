Obituary: Joan Longino McMillan, 77, of Social Circle

Joan Longino McMillan of Social Circle passed away on February 13, 2023 at the age of 77. Joan was born on January 24, 1946 in Bethesda, Maryland to the late Monica Constance (Farrar) Longino and the late James Absalom Longino. She was preceded in death by her sister, Monica Jean Hiler; brother, James Absalom, Jr.

Surviving members of the family are, her loving husband of 39 years, Wayne McMillan; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Beverly Harrison; grandson, Kenny Johnson; many nieces and nephews.

Joan’s seventy-seven years were filled with service to others, contributing to the betterment of her community, and self-growth that made her and the world a better place.

She was born into a family and culture of service. Her parents were Salvation Army Officers and Ordained Ministers. Joan grew up participating in outreach to those in need and evangelizing to connect them with God. She was an ardent worker for Christ proudly being deemed, “God Son Beam.”

Joan met her soon to be husband, Ron Harrison in college. They wed, conceived Mark Harrison and moved to Australia where Ron would receive his PhD and teaching position. They had quite an adventure but the call of home (USA) was strong and she and Mark returned.

Besides raising Mark, Joan helped her parents begin the transition to retirement. She also began a new career in Health Care Consulting with the Hay Group and then joined Visiting Nurse Health Care Systems.

Joan retired upon the death of her mother. She Co-Owned an Antique Business and deepens her involvement in volunteer work in Social Circle. She was involved in the Garden Clubs, UMW, Historic Preservation Society and many more. Joan most valued her role as Trustee with the WH Staton Memorial Library in Social Circle as the Library was remodeled and expanded physically and pragmatically.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:30 am at the Social Circle United Methodist Church with Rev. Kathy Morris officiating. Interment followed to the Social Circle City Cemetery. Prior to the funeral service, a visitation will be held in the sanctuary of the church from 10:30 am – 11:30 am.

