Obituary: JoAnn Jones, 65, of Loganville

JoAnn Jones, age 65 of Loganville, GA, peacefully departed on Friday, November 10, 2023 surrounded by the warmth, love and presence of her family. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Paul and Joan Pauline (Petiya) Mathews, sister Carol Jacob, brother Edward Mathews, and brother Allan Mathews.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Barrett Culbertson of Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Jessica Jones of Loganville, GA; sister, MaryEllen Prophet of Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Zane Culbertson, Luna Culbertson, and Maverick Culbertson; aunt, Ronnie Murray; and a multitude of family and friends.



JoAnn devoted over 30 years as a dedicated and compassionate Medical Assistant. She was of the Catholic faith, and a lover of movies, Italian music and coffee. Her joy radiated in the precious moments spent with family, especially her adored grandchildren, creating lasting memories through card games (uno was their fav), crafts galore, baking and celebrating every season to the fullest. On Halloween, she would be decked out as a whimsical witch, delightfully passing out candy. She enjoyed preparing extravagant feasts for family holidays and everyone had a chance to try the famous traditional “hoopi soup and babka bread” at Christmas time.



JoAnn’s unconditional love and infectious fun spirit will echo through time in those she knew, but the void left by her absence is immeasurable.



In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to support end of life expenses, outstanding medical bills, and the creation of keepsakes for all the grandchildren. Contributions can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/joann-jones or venmo @Amada1010 (last 4 phone 4898). Your generosity honors JoAnn’s memory and ensures her legacy of love lives on.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



“Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” John 11:25-26

