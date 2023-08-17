Obituary: JoAnne Parker Malcom, 84, of Good Hope

JoAnne Parker Malcom, age 84, of Good Hope passed away on August 14, 2023. She was born on July 21, 1939 in Walton Co. to the late Ruby Belle Evans Parker and the late Leonard Hugh Parker, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: the late Kenneth Gerald Malcom and great grandchildren: the twins, the late Lily and Medline Heidel.

Surviving are daughter: Connie Malcom; sons: Gerry Malcom, Terry Malcom; sisters: Mary Good, Brenda Stapp; brothers: Junior Parker, Johnny and Margaret Parker, Doug Parker, Mike and Gail Parker; grandchildren: Faith Heidel, Katie Cox, Nick Malcom, Mark Malcom, Josh Malcom; great grandchildren: Bethany Heidel, Michaela Heidel, Will Cox, Porter Malcom, Chloe Malcom, McCoy Malcom, Colton Malcom, Maggie Malcom.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Gail Hester officiating. Interment followed at Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.