Obituary: John Anthony Burcl, 67, of Loganville

John Anthony Burcl, age 67 of Loganville, Georgia passed away April 23, 2022 at his home peacefully. John was born in Chicago Illinois March 26, 1955. He grew up and lived in Chicago before moving to Loganville Georgia in July of 2006.



John made his way through life as a Cosmetologist, Jeweler and a Business Care Manager for AT&T, retiring in 2016. John devoted his time to supporting various charities such as St Jude’s, ASPCA and The Humane Society. John’s greatest joys in life were his beloved cats, Jewelry making, spending time with family and loved ones, cooking amazing Italian dishes and mastering his Aunt’s Easter Calzone.



John is survived by his husband Brett Weber; mother and father-in-law Jean and Bill Weber, brothers-in-law Neal & Lisa (his wife) Weber, Brad & Kim (his wife) Weber, and sister-in-law Beverly & Jeff (her husband) Schlau, family members Karen Sheehan along with many cousins and friends, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Wilma Burcl and brother Denis J Burcl.



In lieu of flowers memorials in John’s name may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).



A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined in Atlanta GA, Chicago Ill and Ingraham Ill.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.