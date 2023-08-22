Obituary: John Barry Ford, Sr., 75, of Social Circle

John Barry Ford, Sr , age 75 of Social Circle passed away at home on August 15, 2023. Mr. Ford was a retired School Administrator in Gwinnett County Public Schools. He received a Master of Education Degree and an Education Specialist Degree from UGA. He served as Assistant Principal at South Gwinnett High School, Principal at Sweetwater Middle School, Principal at Richards Middle School, and retired as Principal of Duluth Middle School.

Mr. Ford was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville and was one of the organizers of the Preschool program. He was an avid Historian at heart and enjoyed all aspects of United States history as well as Religious history and theology.

Mr. Ford is preceded in death by his parents, William Halcot Ford, Sr. and Lola Katherine Barry Ford. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Conoly Ford , and his children, son, John Barry Ford, Jr. (Lindsey) and daughter, Katie Ford, Grandchildren: Will Ford, Ben Ford, and Mack Ford; brother, William Halcot Ford. Jr. and sister, Martha Alice Ford Carpio.

A visitation for family and friends was held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe on Saturday, August 19 from 1:00 until 3:00 followed by the funeral service in the Meadows Chapel with Heath Ford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Ford to Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, Operation Blessing @ Christian Broadcast Network, Athens Area Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangement.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.