Obituary: John Douglas South, 71, of Lilburn

John Douglas South passed away March 31, 2021.

John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Roberta Jones South, brother David South, sister Karen (Ben) Stephens, his beloved Aunt Mary Wooton along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John served in the U. S. Army Reserves from 1968 – 1974, and was a lifelong Ford enthusiast. He especially loved his Mustangs. John worked at Loganville Ford for several years and was also a member of the Sears Retiree Club of Atlanta.

Family will receive visitors Friday, April 2, from 5-7pm.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. He was laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA following the Memorial Service.

Arrangements were by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel.