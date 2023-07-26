Obituary: John Joseph Garcia, 70, of Monroe

John Joseph Garcia, age 70 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A Memorial Service was held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Galilean Baptist Church, 1390 Monfort Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Pastor Joshua Johnson officiated.

John retired from Beacon as a General Laborer in Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Ramirez and Annie Marie (Breiten) Garcia. John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Ollie J. Garcia of Monroe; sisters, Ruth Wendt of Port Arthur, Texas, Laura Kendall of Pennsylvania, Frances Becerra of Port Arthur, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Galilean Baptist Church Building Fund at gbcgwinnett.com. All flowers need to be delivered to the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.