Obituary: John ‘Phillip’ Neville, of Loganville

John “Phillip” Neville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 19, 2023. He was born January 15, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia to Eugene Ottis and Elizabeth Neville. After growing up on a farm in Register, Georgia, he and his family moved to Statesboro where he graduated from Statesboro High School in 1962. A graduate of Birdwood Jr. College in Thomasville GA, he was enlisted in the Army National Guard as a member of the HHD 2/214th Artillery Company from March 16, 1967 to March 15, 1973.



Phillip was well respected during his career and mentored many in the trucking industry. At Yellow Freight, he started out as a Diesel Mechanic and worked his way up to regional management. After leaving Yellow, he worked at DeKalb County first in Fleet Maintenance and subsequently in Water & Sewer management. He retired from there in 2005 after 20 years of service to the county.



In retirement, Phillip treasured spending time with family and friends, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed golf and took memorable trips. He loved his land and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

His deep faith in Jesus Christ was the source of strength; and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Loganville. His commitment to community service was shown in his membership at the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge #703.



Phillip is preceded in death by his parents Eugene Ottis and Elizabeth Neville, his brother Eugene Neville, Jr., and his granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Tate.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Susan, daughter Gina Tate and husband Brian, son Justin Neville and wife Carissa, brother Don Neville and wife Anna, sister Lenora Neville, sister-in-law Natalie Neville, sister-in-law Brenda Gray & husband Irby, sister-in-law Mary Ann Zapata, grandchildren Isaac & Isabel Tate and Bennett & Emily Neville–in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, a great grandniece, and lifelong friend Graham Bird.



The memorial service was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to the charity of your choice.



