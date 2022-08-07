Obituary: John Robert Ford, 58, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to John Robert Ford

John Robert Ford, age 58 of Social Circle, passed away on August 2, 2022. He was born on September 16, 1963 to the late Robert (Bob) Ford and the late Martha Cole Ford.

Surviving are wife, Jeri Ellzey Ford; daughter and son in law, Misty Dawn Lance and Joey Lance; sister, Kim Kohrn; nephew, Brandon Schrider; brother and sister in law, Wendy Ford and Jamie Ford; grandchildren, Cole Robert Lance and Brynley Bennett; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services were held on Saturday August 6th at 3:00 PM at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Butler officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Wounded Warrior Project,4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows funeral Home.