Obituary: John Tanner, 76, of Loganville

Larry, 76, of Loganville went to be with his Lord 6-10-23. “Pop” is preceded in death by his dad, John Chapman Tanner and sister, Sharon Tanner May. He is survived by his mom, Maudie Osborne Tanner of Martin, Ga and his lifelong friend and wife of 55 years Mary Tanner.

Pop was a Vietnam Veteran. He truly loved the outdoors. After returning from the war, he continued running heavy equipment and later started Tanner Landscaping. He partnered with Johnny upon his graduation, and continued to work full time until this April. Not only working together with the business, Pop loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a handyman “fix-it” for all the family and friends. Pop enjoyed teaching and taking the kids and grandkids hunting, fishing, gardening and learning to “do it yourself” around the house…and most important..just being with family. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all!

Addt’l survivors include daughter, Tonya Cantrell and husband Philip of Rutledge, son, Johnny Tanner and wife Brenda of Madison, sister Gloria Starrett of Martin, sister Beckie Clark and husband Mike of Jacksonville FL, brother Rick Tanner and wife Linda of Hull, and brother Steve Tanner and wife Faye of Martin. Grandchildren include Vincent Barfield and wife Bethany of Griffin, Natalee Spain and husband Sam of Monroe, Savannah Tanner of Madison, and Maeson Tanner of Madison. Great-Grandkids Wyatt, Key, Hadlee and Toma.

A “Sweet Celebration” was held for Pop at 2pm Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81 Loganville, GA 30052 in the Main Chapel (under steeple). In lieu of flowers, his wish was to make donation to the church in his name. Pop and all the family thank you for all the love and prayers shown to us!

