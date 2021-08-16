Obituary: John William ‘Jack’ Halliday, 79, of Monroe

John William “Jack” Halliday, age 79, of Monroe, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Jamestown, NY on November 9, 1941, to William John Halliday and Katherine Halliday. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, the late Joyce Hawk.

Jack moved with his family to Monroe when he was 12 years old. He was a graduate of Monroe Area High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the United States Navy for four years, aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Saratoga, then later worked as an accountant at Barnes and Broyles and Associates Accounting Firm for 30 years. He was a member of Generous Warren Lodge, 20, in Monroe, GA and served as Past Master. He was a member of both Scottish Rite and York Rite Bodies. He was a member of Royal Arch and Grand Commandery, Knights Templar of Georgia, and served as Grand Commander. Jack achieved the 32nd degree in Scottish Rite. He was a member of Knight York Cross of Honor. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monroe.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and April Halliday, longtime companion Judy Swanner, beloved dog, Berkeley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, Coach Harold Connerly presiding. The family received visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to an animal charity of your choice or the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211, (478) 743-5154.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Services.