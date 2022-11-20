Obituary: Johnnie ‘Jay’ Legier Yates II, 57, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Jay Yates.

Johnnie “Jay” Legier Yates II, age 57 of Monroe, Georgia and formerly of Waynetown, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after a 2 and half year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on April 26, 1965, to Johnnie (John) Legier Yates I and Verla (Taylor) Snelling. He married Debbie Yarbrough on Dec 27, 2008. She survives.

Jay graduated from Fountain Central High School where he was a proud member of the Mustang marching band. He worked in communications. In 2018, Jay fulfilled his dream of becoming an author with the publishing of his book, Disco Driver. Jay was a talented musician and played the drums. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church where he served as their drummer. Jay enjoyed entertaining people, spending time with his dachshunds, Elvis and Hope. Jay had a joke for every occasion and his stories always had a perfect punchline. He loved making people laugh out loud and seeing them smile. But most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.

Jay is survived by a daughter, Jessica Yates, Atlanta, and a son, Johnnie Yates, Jacksonville, FL. Jay was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Owen Yates. Jay and Jennifer wed on March 2 ,1991 in Stone Mountain, GA.

Surviving along with his wife, Debbie, and his children are: step-daughter Mandy (Zack) Williams, Monroe, GA, mother Verla Snelling, Crawfordsville IN, three sisters, Tammy Anders, Easley, SC, Tina Payne and Tracy (Jim) Haslam, Crawfordsville, IN, brother-in-law Dave Yarbrough, (Michelle) Monroe, GA, and mother and father-in-law Helen and Carl Yarbrough, Monroe. Also, a grandson, Wyatt, and 6 nieces, 2 nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.

Jay was preceded in death by his wife Jennifer Yates, father John Yates, and brothers-in-law Steve Payne and Craig Mitchem.

His service was held Saturday, November 19 at Bible Baptist Church, 1180 Old Madison Hwy, Monroe GA. Visitation and viewing was 1-3 pm. The service immediately followed the visitation at 3 pm and was live streamed at biblebapt.org.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bible Baptist Church Building Fund (address above) and online condolences can be made by visiting www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.