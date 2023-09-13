Obituary: Johnny Lee Wilson, 61, of Monroe

Mr. Johnny Lee Wilson, age 61 of Monroe Georgia left this Earth and gained his Angel’s Wings on Sunday September 10, 2023, following a short illness. He was born to Jimmy Wilson & Elizabeth Payne Wilson on May 24,1962. He was preceded in death by his dad, uncles and Aunts, and Grand-Parents.

Surviving are, his wife, Shelia Wilson of Monroe, Mother, Elizabeth; Step-Dad, John; Sister, Marie all of Sadler, Texas; Daughters, Jamie and Heather Wilson of Texas; Step Daughter, Rachael of Florida; Step Daughter, Amy of Georgia; Stepson, Byron Ham and wife Angela of Marietta, GA; Stepson Lonnie Lewis and wife Kelli of Monroe; Cousins Jerry Wilson, and Charlie Wilson both originally from Sherman, TX. who Johnny considered Brothers. Also Surviving are his Brother-In-law JW and Wife Carol Ham, Sister-in-Law, Darla and Husband John both of Howe, TX; Brother in Law, John Ham of Dorchester, TX; and Brother In Law Charlie and Fiancee’ Jamie also of Howe. There are also several Grandsons and Granddaughters who loved visiting their Nana & Papa!

Johnny is lying in state at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe and is being prepared for cremation. Family will gather and fulfil Johnny’s wishes by scattering his ashes in the Hills where he and his cousins had many hunting trips while harvesting several beautiful Trophy Bucks that adorn his home. A favorite hunting dog is buried in this area and Johnny’s wishes were always to have his ashes scattered in a place where some of his favorite memories were born.

The Family will gather at the home of Johnny and Shelia throughout this week and welcome visitors at any time. Part of Shelia’s Texas Family is visiting now and would love to meet some of their friends. In lieu of flowers or other gifts the family asks to give a donation to The Humane Society as Shelia and Johnny have a life-long love of lost and misplaced animals.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.