Obituary: Joseph Carine, 60, of Monroe

Joseph Carine, age 60 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

No services are scheduled at this time. He was previously employed by Salem Carting as a driver, a volunteer fireman in Holbrook, NY. Joseph loved his dog and took care of his aging mother prior to her passing. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph & Antionette Marie (Spinelli) Carine. He is survived by his siblings, Marianne & Scott Hoerner of Pahrump, NV, Patricia & Kenneth Dalton of Grayson, GA, Raymond & Marion Carine of Fleming Isle, FL, Barbara Frisina of Conyers, GA, James & Christine Carine of Manorville, NY and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joseph Carine please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.