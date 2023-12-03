Obituary: Joseph ‘Joey’ Mercer Gauthier, 22, 0f Loganville

Joseph “Joey” Mercer Gauthier, age 22, of Loganville, Georgia, died in an auto accident on November 27, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Simpson Gauthier of Loganville, GA; father & step-mother, Mark & Roberta Gauthier of Jefferson, GA; brothers, Matt Gauthier and Tyler (Amber) Gauthier all of Jefferson, GA; girlfriend, Iris Yarc of Snellville, GA; aunts, Rita Simpson Hemmings of Snellville, GA and Sharon Simpson of Athens, GA; cousins, Joshua Hemmings and Grace Hemmings both of Snellville, GA other relatives and a host of many friends. Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Coroner Randy Simpson and Brenda Simpson, longtime hairdresser in the Snellville area, and uncle, Randy Simpson, Jr.

Joey was born on December 21, 2000, at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia. He was a 2019 graduate of Brookwood High School where he graduated with Honors. Joey was an outstanding musician playing the Cello in the Brookwood Orchestra. He attended Georgia State University and was an Eagle Scout. He grew up in church at Snellville United Methodist where he served as an Acolyte and later moved his membership to Trinity Lutheran Church. He currently worked at the Mellow Mushroom in Snellville and loved working with friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing golf with his father and brothers. He was taken too soon but will live on in our memories and hearts. His family gave permission to Lifelink of Georgia to “Give the Gift That Keeps on Giving.” He will be deeply missed by his adoring family and friends.

A Gathering to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Joey Gauthier was held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Memories Shared by Family and Friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with Joey’s services. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville Chapel, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

