Obituary: Joyce (Kirk) Jones, 86, of Loganville

Joyce (Kirk) Jones, age 86 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James Rogers Jones, and parents, Roy and Vera Kirk.

She is survived by her daughters, Jama Cecil, Lawrenceville, GA; Jenger Rogers Jones, Bethlehem, GA; and daughter and son-in-law, Jayne & Lance Wachholz, Loganville, GA, four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Dwight David & Kristie Kirk, Bristol, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen & Herbert Wyatt, Woodstock, GA; and Trenaria & Alan Sharrett, Bristol, TN.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joyce Kirk Jones please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

