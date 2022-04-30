Obituary: Joyce Marie Dowdy-Blount, 75, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Joyce Marie Dowdy-Blount

Joyce Marie Dowdy-Blount, age 76 of Loganville, passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1946 to the late Verdell Jordan and the late O.C. Dowdy.

Surviving are husband, Freddie Blount; sons, Mike Blount and Alan Blount; daughters, Angela Cagle and Nikki Blount; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Thursday April 28th at 3:00 PM at the Mausoleums at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. There was visitation on Thursday April 28th from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Meadows Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.