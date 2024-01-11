Obituary: Judy Elaine Kitchens Hoots, 76, of Monroe

Judy Elaine Kitchens Hoots, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on January 3, 2024. She was born on March 1, 1947 to the late Marie Johnson Kitchens and the late Pat Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her husbands, the late Raymond Shaw and the late Thomas Hoots.



Surviving are daughters, Donna McAdams, Deedee Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kandis Shaw; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Dennis Adams; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Funeral services were held on Sunday January 7th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Adams officiating. Interment followed at Cornish Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

