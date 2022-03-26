Obituary: Judy Howard Jones, 62, of Social Circle

Judy Howard Jones, age 62 of Social Circle, passed away on March 22, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1959 to the late Dan Howard and the late Nancy Patricia Hawk Howard. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Ryan Michael Jones.

Surviving are, sons and daughters in law, Thomas and Kristin Jones, Kevin and Cassie Jones; sister and brother in law, Janice and Hank Johnson; brothers and sisters in law, Johnny and Joy Howard, George and Susan Howard; 7 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday March 25th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Interment followed at Cox Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.