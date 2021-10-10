Obituary: Julienne Poulichet Hannak, 93, of Social Circle

Julienne Poulichet Hannak passed peacefully from this life on September 9, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends after a brief illness at age 93. She was born in San Francisco, California on December 16, 1927, the only child of the late Etienne “Paul” Poulichet and Josephine Guelaff Poulichet Miller. Her parents left California when she was two years old to return to their native France. She was raised in Carhaix-Plouguer (Finistere), Brittany, France during World War II. While growing up in Nazi occupied France, she endured impossible challenges through sheer will and determination. At great personal risk, she assisted the French Resistance carrying messages for Allied forces. After the war, she returned to California where her mother owned the Carmel Bakery; Julienne graduated from Carmel High School in 1949. Although she spoke very little English, with hard work and diligence, she was able to graduate with her R.N. in 1952 near the top of her nursing school class at French Hospital School of Nursing, San Francisco. She spent most of professional career at French Hospital where she worked in public health as a clinic supervisor. She remained dear and lifelong friends with her nursing instructor, Janet Gannatal. When Julienne received her Covid vaccination, she proudly shared that she had been among the first to administer the Polio vaccine in San Francisco in 1955.

It was at the clinic that she met her husband, Fred A. Hannak. He was a young construction superintendent who had brought in one of his workmen who had stepped on a nail. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2006. She is survived by her loving daughter Kimberley Hannak Donaldson; her beloved son-in-law Richard E. Donaldson and her adoring granddaughter Julienne Donaldson, all of Social Circle, GA. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Anne Hannak of Fort Worth, TX as well as family here and abroad. Julienne was a proud native San Franciscan. She became acquainted with Lake Tahoe during weekend ski trips and in time for the 1960 winter Olympics, she and Fred built their beloved cabin in Homewood. It was there that she spent cherished time with family and friends. Julienne adored a good party, was the consummate hostess and was a true gourmet. She read cookbooks like novels. She always cooked with butter, believed every dish required a sauce and most everything needed a little “kick” of spirits. She loved good seafood, a glass of champagne, and a well-made Manhattan (an extra jigger of sweet vermouth and two cherries). Her New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July parties were legendary. Always impeccably dressed, Julienne was on a first name basis with many salespeople at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman-Marcus. Her coats and jackets were never without a pin, saying it added a “second smile”

She was a kind and loyal friend who was always generous with her time and prescient advice. Her closest circle of friends (she called them the “chickens”) remained dear to her until their death and surely, they are celebrating being reunited once again. Julienne was a true force of nature. She was passionate in her politics (lifelong Democrat), was quick witted, wickedly smart, and was well-versed in a variety of topics. She could certainly hold her own in the liveliest of discussions. She could tell and appreciate a good story. Julienne had a terrific sense of humor, had comedic timing, and loved to laugh. However, at her core, she was a friend to all animals. She felt wildlife should be protected, and she was especially devoted to Lake Tahoe’s wildlife. Throughout her life she gave warm and loving homes to a multitude of abandoned dogs and cats. She leaves her beloved rescue terrier, Cordelia to mourn her loss. Julienne was a former member of the Commonwealth Club and the Marines Memorial Club of San Francisco as well as the Pilot Club of Monroe, Georgia. The family wishes to sincerely thank Rosa and Rocio Padilla for their outstanding care of Julienne. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests from 12 to 5 pm on October 9th at her home in Social Circle, Georgia. A second celebration of her life will be held this summer at her beloved Homewood (Lake Tahoe) cabin. Donations may be made in Julienne’s name to any of her favorite charities: the BEAR League of Lake Tahoe, P.O. Box 393, Homewood, CA 96141 (www.savebears.org), Walton Animal Guild (WAG Walton) PO Box 169, Monroe, GA 30655 (www.wagwalton.com) or to Chako Pit Bull Rescue, PO BOX 348643 Sacramento CA 95834 (www.chako.org)

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.