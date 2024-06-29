Obituary: Juniper Azalea Scott, 5,of Monroe

Juniper Azalea Scott, affectionately known as Juni, passed away on June 22nd, 2024, at the tender age of 5. She was born in Athens, GA and lived in Monroe, GA with her parents throughout her short, but meaningful life.

Juniper found joy in the simplest moments, with her laughter filling the air and her infectious smile brightening the days of those around her. Her superpower was undoubtedly her ability to make anyone smile, no matter the circumstance.

Throughout her life, Juniper bravely faced the challenges that came with Angelmans Syndrome. Despite these difficulties, she persevered and continued to live her life to the fullest she possibly could.

She was the beloved daughter of Robert and Autumn Scott, and the cherished sister of Raelynn, Sirus, and Penelope. Juniper’s family was her world, and she treasured every moment spent with them. She is also survived by her grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In her brief time with us, Juniper touched the hearts of many and left a lasting mark on those fortunate enough to know her. As we bid farewell to Juniper, we remember her as a beacon of light and a source of boundless love. Her memory will forever remain a source of love and inspiration for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Juniper Scott please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

