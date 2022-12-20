Obituary: Karen Stowe, 58, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Karen Stowe

Karen Craft Stowe, 58 of Monroe passed away on December 15, 2022. Karen was born on November 28, 1964 to the late Judge Fred and Frances Craft, of Carnesville GA.

Karen married her loving husband, Raymond Gerald Stowe Sr. of 39 years on January 14, 1984 after meeting while attending North Georgia Technical College. It was love at first sight and they were each other’s life long companions and friends. They were blessed with three amazing children and five grandchildren who were the light of Karen’s life. There was nothing she would not do for her babies.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Gerald Stowe Sr.; daughter Candace Stowe, daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and RJ Mountfield-Fisher; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Sandy Stowe, Jr.; grandchildren, Garrett, Makenna, Olivia, Rayleigh, and Elijah, and her brother Timothy Craft.

For anyone who would like to say their final goodbye’s the family invites you to visitation Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, where Karen will be laid to rest.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

