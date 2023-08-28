Obituary: Karen Victoria ‘Garrett’ Paulus, 73, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the link above for a video tribute to Karen Paulus

Karen Victoria (Garrett) Paulus, age 73, of Social Circle passed away on August 17, 2023. Mrs. Paulus was born on December, 14, 1949 in Cordele, Georgia to the late Caroly Spikes Garrett and the late John Thomas Garrett. Karen was preceded in death by her son, John Roger Paulus.

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Bill Paulus; daughters and son-in-law, Lea Ann and Stephen Calderwood, Hope Griffth; son, William Jacob Paulus, Jr.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Claude Hames and Rev. Bill Clegg officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

