Obituary: Kathleen Ann Laughlin Rylee, 61, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Kathy Rylee.

Kathleen Ann Laughlin Rylee, age 61 of Monroe, passed away on February 14, 2023. She was born on April 13, 1961 to the Frances Ann Jimmerson Laughlin and Thomas Laughlin. She was preceded in death by her brother, the late Edward Laughlin.

Surviving are, husband, David Rylee; sons, Jeremiah Rylee, Zachariah Rylee, and Daniel Rylee; mother and father, Frances Ann and Thomas Laughlin; sisters, Mary Pierce and Frances Goetz; brothers, Tom Laughlin, Mike Laughlin, and John Laughlin.

The family received friends on Feb. 21, 2023. A Private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.