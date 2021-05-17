Obituary: Kathryn Howard King, 94, formerly of Monroe

Our mother, Kathryn Howard King, was born on September 6, 1926 and went to be with her Savior on May 1, 2021. She almost made it to 95! She grew up in a small town, Monroe, in Walton County Georgia. Her Mom and Dad, Beverly, and Florence Howard (Granny and Papa to us) were married 71 years and adored each other. Her two brothers, Herbert, and Harold both served in World War 2 and were special to each of us. Her life-long best friend was her sister, our aunt Evelyn. We have many wonderful memories of spending the summers and visiting on holidays with Granny and Papa who lived just across the street from Aunt Evelyn, Uncle Delma and their children, Gail, Dave, and Russel.

Our Mom was “spunky”, strong-willed, and bright. She excelled at spelling, math and loved to play basketball. After graduating from High School and obtaining training as a secretary, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to work in the offices of Western Auto. She met our Dad at work in Atlanta, Georgia and two weeks later they were married! She had a dream about our Dad the night before they met. In her dream, she pictured this tall, handsome dark-haired man on a bus with her who kept smiling at her. The next day she was in line with her co-worker to punch their timecards as they checked out for lunch. She looked back in the line and saw our Dad and turned to her friend and said, “That is the man I dreamed about last night!”. She and her friend went to lunch and were sitting in a booth at a restaurant. Our Dad walked up with a friend and said,” May we have lunch with you?” Two weeks later, Mom and Dad were married!

They drove to Monroe, Georgia and asked my Mom’s parents to come with them to the Monroe Court House to be married by a justice of the peace. Dad led mother to Christ. Mom was raised in a Primitive Baptist Church that did not allow children to join the church and yet Mom learned Bible stories and good morals but was not centered on the gospel. Dad came to Christ as a boy and was discipled by the pastor of his church. So, on their first Sunday of marriage, he got up early and dressed to go to church and Mom said, “I am coming too!”. She heard the gospel and trusted Christ as her savior. She was baptized a year later with my sister Judy in her womb. Judy was baptized twice, once in Mom’s womb and once in the church as an 11-year-old girl!

Mom and Dad adored each other and delighted in each day they shared in their 47 years of marriage. We grew up watching them love and support each other. We learned from their example how to honor our own father and mother by the way they honored theirs. We remember Mom saying before we went out on dates, “Picture Jesus next to you and let that shape how you behave.” They raised us King kids to love the Lord and his church.

Mom’s strength of character and perseverance excelled as she processed extreme grief when Dad died 28 years ago. She was an example to all of us to enjoy each day, each moment, as a gift from God. She loved the Lord and was ready to be with her savior yet enjoyed living every day God left her here. Mom survived Covid-19 and was adored by her care givers at The Retreat at Buford. To go to sleep and wake up in heaven was a wonderful gift of grace to her. The King Kids – Judy, Steve, Andy, Jill, and Greg, all loved her deeply and will greatly miss her till we see her again in heaven. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

