Obituary: Keith Garland Peters, 66, of Monroe

July seventh, 1957 (7-7-57), a baby boy weighing 81bs.,10 ounces was welcomed into the home of the proud parents of Nancy Carey Peters and Keith Garland Peters. Unfortunately, on August 10, 2023, he passed away while in the hospital after a brief illness at an early age of 66.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Carey Peters; sister, Laura Peters; daughter, Carey Beth Peters; special care giver, Gerald Malcom; first cousins, Trish Carey, Bill Carey Ill (Jeanette), Jim Carey (Susan), Scott Carey (Patti), Janet McClanahan (Chip), Jimmy Peters (Sue), Al Peters, Phillip Peters (Teresa), Saralyn and George Jaleel. He was predeceased by his father, Keith Garland Peters; aunt, Kathryn Peters; uncles James Peters (Montine), G.B. Peters (Hazel), Bill Carey, Jr. (Pat), Tap Carey (Marion) and Jim Carey (Gussie); first cousins Jimmy Carey, George Peters, Robert Peters; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Carey and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Peters.

Keith became a member of Monroe First United Methodist Church at an early age. He sang in the youth choir, enjoyed Sunday School, Vacation Bible School every summer and all functions and activities of the church. He was given the opportunity to go on a youth trip to Washington, D.C. and New York led by John Gregory the Youth Director.

He enjoyed the Little League sports. His baseball team was named “The Tigers” and was coached by Buddy Glass and Thomas Hudgins. He was the quarterback for his football team coached by Charles Head. He also played basketball. All the teams did really well.

Keith graduated from Monroe Area High School and was very active in sports, He lettered three years in golf and was voted the most valuable player. He was captain of the golf team and was honored to be selected to the Region ALL-STAR roster. He was the runner-up medalist in the Region 8-AA tournament. His team, coached by David Stephenson, was outstanding. Keith was granted a full scholarship to play golf at Gainesville Jr. College. He continued playing golf and won the Monroe Golf and Country Club Championship three years consecutively.

He was a member of the 4-H Club in high school and a member of the American International Junior Charolais Association. He showed registered Charolais cows at many shows in Georgia and out of state, winning many trophies and blue ribbons. He also won Showmanship at some shows which is very hard to win.

His passion in life and livelihood was working with his hands outdoors, both on the family cattle farm and in the field of carpentry, a skill in which he was very talented. He also helped with the family business.

Keith lived all of his life in Walton County except for the last few years he lived on St. Simons Island, Georgia. He had many friends, relatives and acquaintances. He was always accommodating with someone’s wishes or needs and willing to help others. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Services were held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lee Peters officiating. Pallbearers were Phillip Barrett, Keith Glass, Jerome Hanson, Brian Herrick, Alan Jones and Jerald Mizziah. Internment followed at the family burial plot at the Bostwick Memorial Cemetery. Rest in peace and save us all a tee off time in Heaven

