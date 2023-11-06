Obituary: Keith Lemasters, 68, of Monroe

Keith Lemasters (68) of Monroe passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Gloria (Danley) Lemasters; his brothers Harold Lemasters Jr. & Kevin Lemasters and one sister Pamela Lemasters; his daughters, Karen Lemasters, Amber Boettcher & Amy Thompson along with 9 grandchildren.

Keith was born December 15, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio to Harold Lemasters Sr. and Jean (Wedlake) Smith.

Keith was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Jean, younger brother Mark Johnson, and younger sister Deborah Lemasters.

There will be no service. The family thanks each of you for your well wishes and words of comfort.

