Obituary: Kelly Ann Myers Hatfield Lawyer, 61, of Loganville

Kelly Anne Myers Hatfield Lawyer, age 61, of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas “Tom” Lawyer; son, Jason J. Lawyer; grandson, Maximilian J.S. Lawyer; father, Tom Edward Myers of Bradenton, FL; step-father, William L. Hatfield of Commerce, GA; brothers, Bruce Myers of Dunedin, FL; James Lee Hatfield of Simi Valley, CA; sister, Jennifer Lew of Gardena, CA; as well as her loving nieces and nephews and a host of other family.



