Obituary: Kelly Nicole Powell, 42, of Social Circle

Kelly Nicole Powell, age 42 of Social Circle, passed away on June 2, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1980 to the late Greg Powell and the late Vickie Studdard Powell.

Surviving are daughters, Payton Powell and Kylah Powell; brother and sister-in-law, Clint and Ani Powell; and grandmother, Peggy Powell.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, June 7 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Clint Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Willow Springs Church Cemetery in Social Circle. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

