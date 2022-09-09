Obituary: Kelly Teague, Sr., 81, of Monroe

Kelly Teague, Sr., age 81 of Monroe, passed away September 3, 2022. A Funeral Service was held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Culpepper officiated. Interment followed at 1 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084.

Kelly was an ordained minister and pastored Harmony Grove Baptist in Union City, GA and Emanuel Baptist in Commerce, GA. He was retired from Atlanta Journal Constitution and was owner of Teague Construction and Painting in Monroe/Walton County, Georgia. Mr. Teague also hosted a gospel singing on Madison Avenue in Monroe called Joyful Sounds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt Teague and Doris (Duncan) Walker and his son, Kelly Teague, Jr. Kelly is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Teague of Monroe; children, Tim and Lisa Teague, Sr. of Covington, Steve and Maria Teague, Sr. of Conyers, George and Teresa Teague, Sr. of Covington, Micah and Tiffany Teague, Sr. of Monroe; 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. The family received friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.