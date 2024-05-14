Obituary Kenneth Paul Dolphyn, 83, of Loganville

Kenneth Paul Dolphyn, age 83 of Loganville, Ga passed away on 5/12/24 after a lengthy illness.

Born on 11/30/1940 in Boston, Mass., to Francis and Helen Dolphyn, he was retired from General Motors. After retirement he worked a short time at Loganville Primary School as a custodian.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Louise Dolphyn of Loganville, and his children Steve and Pam Dolphyn of Buford, Monica Dolphyn of Buford, David Dolphyn of Flowery Branch, Lori and Jeffrey Watts of Monroe, and Allen and Melissa Dolphyn of Hartwell, along with 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

