Obituary: Kenneth Reed Akers, PE, 84, of Loganville

Kenneth Reed Akers, PE, age 84 of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Kenneth served his country honorably in the United States Army and was the Director of Engineering US Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division for 30+ years prior to his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, William Reed and Pearlie Oniece (Epps) Akers, brother John William Akers, sister Leta Marie Middlebrooks (Eugene). He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dianna (Varnese) Akers of Loganville, GA; children, Allison Sullivan (William) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Amy McAleer of Loganville, GA, and Anthony Akers (Jennifer) of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, James L. Blaylock, III (Amanda) of Castle Rock, CO, Sarah Sullivan of Highlands Ranch, CO, Emily Sullivan of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Jackson McAleer of Loganville, GA; numerous family and friends.



Kenneth was born in Tishomingo County, Mississippi on January 20, 1938. In 1941 the family moved to Memphis, TN and Kenneth graduated from Messick High School in 1956. He was always proud of his time delivering the paper for the Commercial Appeal in Memphis, TN. After graduation, he enrolled in Mississippi State University and began to pursue his career in Civil Engineering. As a co-op student, Kenneth alternated between going to class a semester and working with the US Army Corps of Engineers as a surveyor on the Mississippi River the next semester. He always said he never saw Mississippi State win a home football game or lose a home basketball game during his time in Starkville.



Kenneth graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1962. He was drafted by the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After completing basic training at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA he was assigned to Cold Regions Research Experimental Laboratory in Hanover, NH on the campus of Dartmouth College. He was given a field assignment in Greenland during his military service. In April of 1964 he met Dianna Varnese and the two wed July 18, 1964. After Kenneth’s Honorable Discharge, he started his civilian career with the United States Army Corps of Engineers at the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Kenneth and Dianna had their first child, Allison, during their time in Vicksburg.



Kenneth was promoted to Chief of Foundations and Materials Branch, Memphis District. During his time in Memphis, Kenneth completed his Masters degree in Engineering from Memphis State University. Kenneth taught Engineering Technologies at State Technical Institute in Memphis. While in Tennessee the couple had their second and third children, Amy and Anthony.



In 1981, Kenneth was transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas as Chief of Engineering for the Little Rock District. In spring of 1982, Kenneth and Anthony took up golf and had their first of more than 2,500 rounds they played together.



In 1983, the family moved again to Ken’s final position, Chief of Engineering of the South Atlantic Division of the US Army Corps of Engineers. Kenneth held that position until retirement in 1993. Kenneth committed over 30 years of service to the United States Army Corps of Engineers.



During retirement, Kenneth and Dianna built a log cabin, rebuilt a recreation vehicle and took it to Alaska and played numerous rounds of golf at Cedar Lake Golf Club in Loganville. Ken made hundreds of friends on the golf course over the years and managed to make five hole-in-ones in his golfing career.



Kenneth and Dianna visited 49 states, over 20 countries and made many memories with their children and grandchildren. Kenneth passed in his sleep surrounded by his family. The family would like to extend special gratitude to Miss Ashley and her coworkers at Bristol Hospice of East Georgia.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bagley College of Engineering, Mississippi State University in memory of Kenneth R. Akers, PE. Memorials may be made through the Mississippi State University Foundation and designated for the (Bagley College of Engineering). Commitments may be made online at www.msufoundation.com or checks payable to the MSU Foundation Inc. may be mailed to P. O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762.



