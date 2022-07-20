Obituary: Kerry R. Ayers, 70, of Loganville

Kerry R. Ayers, age 70 of Loganville, Ga passed away peacefully on July 05, 2022 after a recent battle with Covid and complications from battling cancer for several years.



Kerry was the son of Ralph Ayers and the late, Vaneda Ayers.



In addition to his mother, Kerry was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton Ayers.



Survivors include Kerry’s loving wife of over 40 years, Debbie, his father Ralph, his sons Phillip (Jelyn) and David, daughter Christy, grandchildren Samantha and Tyler, sister Rhonda (Robert), sisters-in-law Dolores and Connie, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will all miss him dearly.



Kerry served proudly as a Reservist for over 20 years in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy.



His “gift of gab” and generosity of spirit will be missed by us all.



No formal services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kerry and Debbie’s church, Grayson First Baptist, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.



