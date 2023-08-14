Obituary: Kevin Ray Coons, 64, of Loganville

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Kevin Coons.

Kevin Ray Coons, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on August 1, 2023. Kevin was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 30, 1958 to the late Joyce Miller Coons and the late Joe Coons. Mr. Coons was preceded in death by his sisters, Cara Meisinger, Kimberly Olson; brother, Dennis Coons.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter; Tia Coons; step-son, Zach Line; step-daughter, Shelley Dillingham; step-son, Chad Folds; sisters and brother-in-law, Kayla Gatz, Carla and Butch Olson; brother and sister-in-law, Corey and Julie Ann Coons.

For those of you who were blessed to know Kevin, you know he was a loving daddy and friend to all. I’m hopeful to find peace and comfort by knowing he touched each and everyone of your lives in someway. We have to keep those special memories forever in our hearts.

A visitation was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. The family ask that friends and extended family come and share in the memories of Kevin’s life.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.