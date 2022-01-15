Obituary: Larry Ray Holcombe, 73, of Loganville

Larry Ray Holcombe age 73 of Loganville, GA passed away on Jan. 12, 2022.

Mr. Holcombe graduated from South Gwinnett High School in 1966 and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from Scientific Atlanta. Mr. Holcombe loved playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon & Jessie Aaron Holcombe, brothers, Roger Holcombe, Jimmy Holcombe, and Randell Holcombe. He is survived by his wife, Mary Holcombe, Loganville, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Eric & Rebecca Holcombe, Lilburn, GA: Bryan & Priscilla Holcombe, Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Leah & Chris Stanko, Buford, GA; son, John Holcombe, Loganville, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Harold & Carolyn Holcombe, Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Charles Holcombe, Warner Robins, GA; 5 grandchildren.

At this time, there are no services planned. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry Ray Holcombe please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.