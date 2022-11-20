Obituary: Lavaye Davis Butler, 91, of Social Circle

Lavaye Davis Butler, 91 years of age, of Social Circle passed away on November 13, 2022. Lavaye was born on August 31, 1931 to the late Vera Brady Davis and the late William Thomas Davis.

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Bob Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Bill Cloud; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Sandy Butler; several grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 starting at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Caufman and the Rev. Jonathan Banks officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.