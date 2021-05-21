Obituary: Laverne Sweat Griffith, 90, of Monroe

Laverne Sweat Griffith, age 90 of Monroe, passed away on May 15, 2021. She was born in Barrow County, GA on April 15, 1931 to the late William Dewey Sweat and the late Lula Mae McDaniel Sweat. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Samuel Harvey (Sambo) Griffith; her sons, the late Harvey Griffith and the late Arthur Griffith; her brothers, the late J.D. Sweat and the late Harold Sweat; her sisters, the late Louise Griffith and the late Mildred Minnish.

Surviving are, daughters and sons in law, Joanne and Tim Hall, Dot and Gerald Chipman, Jane and Scott Reed, Vickie and Larry Valentine; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 16 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Ray and Rev. April Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethlehem. Please sign the guestbook on www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.