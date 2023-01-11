Obituary: Laverne Wilson, 90, of Loganville (formerly of Los Angeles, CA)

Laverne Wilson age 90 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She retired from the US Post Office in Inglewood, CA in 1992.

A Jehovah Witness, she attended Gramercy Park Congregation in Los Angeles, CA before, the Sugarloaf Congregation in Lawrenceville, GA and loved the door-to-door ministry. Laverne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Walter Wilson in 2006. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, John & Deborah Wilson, Loganville, GA; Anthony J. & Margie Wilson, West Covina, CA; Rodrick & Lisa Johnson, GA; brother, Charles Duette, TX; 6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice 29 and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment.” John 5:28 28

