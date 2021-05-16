Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Bernard Cooper, Jr., 31, of Monroe

Lawrence “Larry” Bernard Cooper, Jr., age 31 of Monroe, passed away on May 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life was held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Henry Lewis officiated.

Larry was born on October 13, 1989, in Toms River, New Jersey to Lawrence Bernard Cooper, Sr. and Monique Felicia Brazil Cooper. He worked for Harrison Poultry and was a member of Restoration 4U Ministries. Larry is survived by his mother, Monique (Gary Collier) Cooper of Monroe; father, Larry Cooper, Sr. of Mount Dora, FL; brother, David Howard of Perry, FL; sister & brother-in-law, Mahoganey & Kindell Swain of Monroe; brother, Amir Cooper of Monroe; (Devoted) Benocia Hannah of Monroe (Devoted) twins Bella & Ella, Hannah Hill; nieces, Chondavia Howard, Destiney Ivey; maternal grandfather, Jethro Fortner of Lawrenceville; paternal grandmother, Geneva Bennett of Eustis, FL; as well as spiritual brothers, Natinya Biggs, Ryan Bender, Bobby (Natleata) Coates, Duke (Angela) Freeman; Sisters, Gail (Chris) Meadows, Jamie Chastain, Johnesia (Cedrick), Jasma Jackson, Ashley (Mario) Felton, Kathia Laguerre; Aunties, Hope (Jimmy) Roberson, Marleen (Henry) Lewis; A host of uncles, cousins and friends and Many Loved Ones.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.