Obituary: Laymon Lewis Vinson, 77, of Loganville

Laymon Lewis Vinson, Jr., 77 of Loganville, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1946 in Opelika, AL and was a graduate of Grady High School.



Laymon was one of four co-founders of Target Metal Systems, Inc. which was established in 1989 in Lilburn, GA and still doing business today.



Laymon is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Vinson; two sons, Rodney Moss and wife Rose of Monroe, Rusty Vinson and wife Gaelle of Loganville, three grandchildren, Maleri, Landen and Connor; one sister, Carolyn Morrow of Stockbridge.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jo Ann Morris.



A celebration of life barbecue will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.