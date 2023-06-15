Obituary: Leila Stephens Folds, 85, of Social Circle

Leila Stephens Folds, age 85, of Social Circle passed away on June 10, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1938 to the late Dessie Parr Stephen and the late Roy Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Clyde L. Folds, daughter, the late Connie Busbee and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa & Chuck Dyer and Pam & Don Garrett; sisters: Inez Self, Ruby Lee Stewart, and Jane Laseter; brother: Jimmy Stephens; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Ed Hampton. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.