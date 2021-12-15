Obituary: Leroy Dailey, 82, of Social Circle

Leroy Dailey, age 82 of Social Circle, passed away on December 12, 2021. He was born in Walton County on February 4, 1939 to the late Alpha L. Faircloth Dailey and the late James Perry Dailey.

Surviving are, daughters and sons in law, Susan Elyson, Cindy and Johnny Scott, Denise and Craig Davenport, Regina and Kevin Dailey, and Melissa Vandiver; sisters, Linda Powers and Diane Dailey; brothers, Danny Dailey and Albert Dailey; grandchildren, Heather Kroner, Lindsey Moses, Holly Rogers, Adam Davenport, Anna Dailey, Bradley Dailey, Brandon Dailey, Kayli Parks, Kelli Cook, Dawson Vandiver, and Carson Vandiver; and 12 great grandchildren.

There is no service scheduled at this time. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.