Obituary: Lieutenant Col. Ynes Rangel, Jr. USA, Retired, 90, of Monroe

Lieutenant Colonel Ynes Rangel, Jr., USA, Ret. age 90 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Mr. Rangel retired from the United States Army after 29 years of service. He was also a former Green Beret. Ynes was preceded in death by his parents, Ynes, Sr. and Simona Rangel and son-in-law, Tommy Ivey. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Roberta (Pena) Rangel; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Ann and David Lowe of Monroe; daughter, Carol Ann Ivey; granddaughter, Kendall Reeves; grandson, Randy Reeves; great-granddaughter, Kylie Fowler.

