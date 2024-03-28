Obituary: Linda Nadine Yancey, 74, of Monroe

Linda Nadine Yancey, age 74, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11 AM at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Hwy 81 SW, Loganville, GA 30052 with Speaker Andy Wingo officiating.

Linda retired from Rockdale Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvis Columbus and Mavis Inez (Nelson) Goad; sister, Melba Joan Cole. Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Kristi Yancey of Texas; brothers, Stanley Goad of Florida, Teddy Goad of Monroe; Sisters, Brenda McCarta of Florida, Sandra Bishop of Monroe; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



Everyone will meet at the cemetery prior to the Graveside Service.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Linda Nadine Yancey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

