Obituary: Lois Mobley Ervin, 86, of Monroe

Lois Mobley Ervin, 86 years of age, of Monroe passed away on August 30, 2022. Lois was born on July 9, 1936 in Walton County, Georgia to the late Beatrice Griffin Mobley and the late Erastus Mobley. Mrs. Ervin was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Ervin; sisters, Bithy Walsh, Betty Ervin, Ann Hernderson; brothers, Junior Mobley, Phil Mobley, Nathaniel Mobley, Doug Mobley.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Ronnie Thurmond, Teresa Peters and Mark Hill; sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Cathy Ervin, Jeff Ervin; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Monroe Church of God, with the Rev. Wayne Durden and the Rev. Rick Baker officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

