Obituary: Lori Ann Williams, 56, of Loganville

WILLIAMS – Lori Ann Williams, age 56 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Pastor Jerry Grey will officiate. Lori enjoyed donating her time or the resources when she could at the schools her daughter attended. She also like helping animal rescues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Elvis & Mary Lou (Volk) Seyller. Lori is survived by her loving husband, Kris Williams of Loganville; daughter, Emily Williams of Loganville; siblings, Larry Seyller of South Carolina, Brenda Codo of Illinois, Bruce Seyller of Arkansas, Bernie Seyller of North Carolina, Steve Seyller of South Carolina, Howard Seyller of South Carolina, Scott Seyller of South Carolina. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Lori’s memory to an animal rescue or an organization benefiting children. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.