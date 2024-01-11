Obituary: Louise Williams Howard, 97, of Loganville

Louise Williams Howard, loving wife, devoted mother, and grandmother passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 97 years of age in Loganville, Georgia

She was born in Dublin, Georgia her parents were Thomas Baxter Williams and Maude Lorraine Mosley Williams. One of five children, she was preceded in death by her brothers Olen Baxton Williams, John Thomas Williams, Lewis Carlton Williams, and Luther Alfred Williams.

She graduated from Middle Georgia College in Cochran, Georgia, where she excelled in her academic achievements as well as extracurricular activities. She was homecoming queen, captain of the basketball team, a majorette, pitcher for the baseball team and voted “Most Beautiful”. While in college, she met her future husband, Luther Howard. They were married for 76 years. When asked about her profession, she always replied “party girl”, which described her ability to always find the fun things to do; she was an outgoing and very social woman.

Family came first to her. Her two sons and two grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she spent many happy hours spoiling all of them. She will be missed by not only her family, but by those who had the privilege of knowing her. She as a member of the Eastern Airlines Pilot’s wives, and Smoke Rise Baptist Church.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband Luther A. Howard. She is survived by her sons Martin (Grace) Howard, Greg (Cathy) Howard; grandchildren Chelsea Howard, and Zachary (Jaime)Howard; two great-grandchildren Nora and Parker Howard.

A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at College Park Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Park Springs Foundation, 678-684-3300

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

