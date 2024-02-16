Obituary: Lucille ‘Lucy’ Elizabeth Barrett, 97, of Jersey

Lucille (Lucy) Elizabeth Barrett, age 97 of Jersey, passed away on February 12, 2024. She was born in Social Circle on June 16, 1926 to the late Ida Louise Simmons King and the late Marvin King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late William (Billy) Irwin Barrett, Jr, her son, the late infant William Charles Barrett, her daughters, the late Cheryl Juanice Barrett Dempsey and the late Suzanne Barrett Bennett and her grandson, the late Gregory Dempsey.

Surviving are son, William Guy Barrett; son-in-law, Jack Bennett; grandchildren, Chris Dempsey, T.J. Bennett, Tapley Barrett Bennett Martin.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 17th at the Jersey Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Ricci Turpin officiating.

Interment will follow at the Social Circle City Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

