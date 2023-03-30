Obituary: Madeline “Lynn” McCallion, 82, of Monroe

MCCALLION- Madeline “Lynn” McCallion passed away on March 25, 2023. A Memorial Mass was held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at St. Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Father Randy Mattox officiated. Interment to be held at a later date.

She was born on January 12 in New Jersey to the late William and Madeline Kinnelly. She was preceded in death by siblings William Kinnelly, Sarah Crowe, and John Kinnelly. Surviving members of her family include her husband of 51 years, James, 2 children, Tara Kable (Michael) of Monroe and Sean McCallion (Courtney) of Dacula and 4 grandchildren who were the light of her life. Besides being a mom, Madeline spent her 45-year career as an R.N. working more than half those years at the V.A. Medical Center as a critical care nurse. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with family. The family will receive friends from 6 PM till 8 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Madeline “Lynn” McCallion please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.